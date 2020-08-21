|
One of Amazon's most powerful executives, Jeff Wilke, is stepping down in early 2021 (AMZN)
Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
· Amazon's consumer chief, Jeff Wilke, is leaving the company in early 2021.
· Wilke reports directly to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and is one of the most powerful executives at the company, overseeing all of Amazon's consumer operations.
· He will be replaced by Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide...
