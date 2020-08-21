One of Amazon's most powerful executives, Jeff Wilke, is stepping down in early 2021 (AMZN) Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Amazon's consumer chief, Jeff Wilke, is leaving the company in early 2021.

· Wilke reports directly to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and is one of the most powerful executives at the company, overseeing all of Amazon's consumer operations.

· He will be replaced by Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide... · Amazon's consumer chief, Jeff Wilke, is leaving the company in early 2021.· Wilke reports directly to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and is one of the most powerful executives at the company, overseeing all of Amazon's consumer operations.· He will be replaced by Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide 👓 View full article

