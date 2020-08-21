Sony's latest free app lets you use your digital camera as a webcam Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sony has released a new app which makes it possible to use your regular digital camera as a webcam. The app is called Image Edge Webcam and it is only available for Windows 10 -- it's not clear if Sony intends to release a macOS or Linux version as well. Sony is not the first company to have released software that transforms digital cameras into webcams recently. It is thought that the move is likely a response to the number of people currently working from home, and the shortage of webcams that this has led to. As well as saving… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

