Play the Marvel’s Avengers BETA for FREE this weekend on console and PC

9to5Toys Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
You can play the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers for *FREE* this weekend. While players who pre-ordered the game already had access to this weekend’s BETA, anyone with a PS4, Xbox One, or Steam-ready PC can dive in for nothing starting today. The free BETA period will last from now through Sunday evening and actually carries quite a substantial portion of the overall experience. Head below for a closer look. more…
'Marvel's Avengers' is free to try on PlayStation 4 this weekend — here's how to join the beta on PS4, Xbox, and PC

'Marvel's Avengers' is free to try on PlayStation 4 this weekend — here's how to join the beta on PS4, Xbox, and PC   · Players can try "Marvel's Avengers" weeks before it releases on September 4 with the ongoing beta program. · From August 14 to August 16 PlayStation 4...
Business Insider


