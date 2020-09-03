Justice Department reportedly plans to file antitrust case against Google as early as this month Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Department of Justice is preparing to file antitrust charges against Google's parent company Alphabet possibly as early as this month, The New York Times reported. Attorney General William Barr is moving forward with the case despite the objections of Justice Department lawyers who say they need more time to prepare their case and worry that pushing to file charges this month could weaken the case, according to the Times. The Justice Department opened its probe into Google last June, reportedly with a focus on its massive search business and other parts of the company. The Justice Department also opened another, broader probe last July to investigate whether big technology firms like Amazon, Facebook, and Google were stifling...


