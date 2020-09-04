|
New test lets some people view Instagram stories directly through Facebook
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Some Facebook users have recently noticed that they can now watch their Instagram stories right from within the main social network app. Facebook has long allowed (and encouraged) cross-posting of Instagram stories to Facebook to help build momentum for its own version of the format — but a new test brings Instagram stories right into Facebook for direct viewing.
You’ll know whether you’re looking at a Facebook or Instagram story based on what color encircles the profile photo; Facebook stories have blue circles, and Instagram’s have the same pink/orange hues of the app icon.
Image: ec_wife (Twitter)
Facebook is being very clear that nothing about who can see your stories is changing; only your Instagram followers...
