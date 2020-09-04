Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New test lets some people view Instagram stories directly through Facebook

The Verge Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
New test lets some people view Instagram stories directly through FacebookIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Some Facebook users have recently noticed that they can now watch their Instagram stories right from within the main social network app. Facebook has long allowed (and encouraged) cross-posting of Instagram stories to Facebook to help build momentum for its own version of the format — but a new test brings Instagram stories right into Facebook for direct viewing.

You’ll know whether you’re looking at a Facebook or Instagram story based on what color encircles the profile photo; Facebook stories have blue circles, and Instagram’s have the same pink/orange hues of the app icon.

Image: ec_wife (Twitter)

Facebook is being very clear that nothing about who can see your stories is changing; only your Instagram followers...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Facebook To Show Users Instagram Stories

Facebook To Show Users Instagram Stories 00:26

 Facebook To Show Users Instagram Stories

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Facebook wellness guides on Instagram aim to prevent suicides

 San Francisco, Sep 11 (IANS) Facebook said it will take more concrete steps against potentially harmful content along with creating new Instagram wellness guides..
WorldNews

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signs bill declaring Juneteenth a state holiday

 Gov. Phil Murphy officially declared Juneteenth a state holiday during a live announcement on his Instagram account Thursday evening.
USATODAY.com
Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Baby Boy [Video]

Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Baby Boy

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are the proud parents of a new baby boy. The happy couple welcomed their fifth child on Tuesday. Hilaria shared the news Wednesday on Instagram by posting a photo of her and her actor husband with their newborn. She captioned the photo; "He is perfect and we couldn't be happier". The couple are also the parents of Romeo, 2; Leonardo, who turns 4 on Saturday; Rafael, 5; and Carmen, 7.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Jussie Smollett maintains his innocence ahead of court appearance [Video]

Jussie Smollett maintains his innocence ahead of court appearance

Former Empire star Jussie Smollett maintained his innocence regarding his ongoing criminal case with the city of Chicago during an Instagram Live chat.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Liz Truss hails 'British-shaped' trade deal with Japan [Video]

Liz Truss hails 'British-shaped' trade deal with Japan

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss has hailed a new "British-shaped" trade deal with Japan. It is the first trade deal the UK has struck since leaving the EU. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:04Published
Winston Churchill statue vandalised again [Video]

Winston Churchill statue vandalised again

The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square has been vandalised during an Extinction Rebellion protest in central London. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:59Published
Government tells EU they are not withdrawing new bill [Video]

Government tells EU they are not withdrawing new bill

Michael Gove says he has told European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic that the UK government “would not be withdrawing” the Internal Market Bill, following an “extraordinary meeting” of the Joint Committee between the UK and EU. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:54Published
Winchester bus crash: ‘I heard lots of screaming’ [Video]

Winchester bus crash: ‘I heard lots of screaming’

A double-decker school bus crashed into a railway bridge in Winchester on Thursday morning, shearing off the roof. Caroline Coates said that she “heard lots of screaming”, and that her son Jake, who was on the bus, described the crash as “like an explosion”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

R. Kelly Accuses Prison Security Guards Of Instigating Violent Attack From Latin King Gang Member [Video]

R. Kelly Accuses Prison Security Guards Of Instigating Violent Attack From Latin King Gang Member

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Shy Grey https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:41Published
Joe Budden's Ex Tahiry Jose Accused Of Assaulting 3 People On 'Love & Hip Hop- New York' Set [Video]

Joe Budden's Ex Tahiry Jose Accused Of Assaulting 3 People On 'Love & Hip Hop- New York' Set

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Shy Grey https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 03:14Published
Tekashi 6ix9ine Credits DMX With Help During His Prison Stint [Video]

Tekashi 6ix9ine Credits DMX With Help During His Prison Stint

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Shy Grey https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:08Published

Related news from verified sources

IPL 2020 | Adjusting to new normal won't be difficult: Zaheer Khan

 Mumbai Indians bowling coach Zaheer Khan is not too concerned about the "new routines" that cricketers will have to adapt to in a world scarred by COVID-19 as he...
Mid-Day

88 Energy says Charlie well’s SeaBee discoveries are bigger than first thought

 88 Energy Limited (LON:88E, ASX:88E) has reported the findings of final petrophysical analysis of the Charlie-1 well exploration, revealing greater hydrocarbon...
Proactive Investors

Rating and slating every 2020/21 Premier League away kit: Brighton and Leeds score highly but Arsenal struggle

 The new Premier League season is just days away and that also means teams will be donning their new kits. These days clubs release new jerseys every season so...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this