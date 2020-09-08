Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Snowflake’s IPO could value it as high as $24B, Salesforce and Berkshire to invest

TechCrunch Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
On the heels of new filings from both Sumo Logic and JFrog, Snowflake, a venture-backed unicorn looking to go public on the strength of its data-focused cloud service, set an initial price range for its IPO. The $75 to $85 per-share IPO price target values the firm at between $20.9 billion and $23.7 billion, huge […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Snowflake prices $75-85 IPO with Salesforce, Berkshire Hathaway set to buy
SeekingAlpha


Tweets about this

phillytechnews

Tom Paine RT @Techmeme: Filing: ahead of Snowflake's IPO, Salesforce and Berkshire Hathaway both commit to buy $250M worth of Snowflake stock; IPO ra… 10 seconds ago

ron_miller

Ron Miller RT @TechCrunch: Snowflake's IPO could value it as high as $24B, Salesforce and Berkshire to invest https://t.co/mamEQY1Mvo by @alex 30 seconds ago

Techmeme

Techmeme Filing: ahead of Snowflake's IPO, Salesforce and Berkshire Hathaway both commit to buy $250M worth of Snowflake sto… https://t.co/WUH13Pp016 58 seconds ago

SzymonSyp

Szymon Syp RT @StrictlyVC: Snowflake’s IPO could value it as high as $24B, Salesforce and Berkshire to invest https://t.co/bwSBhdKhvH 1 minute ago

Stratocharge

Mark Carrington Strato: Snowflake’s IPO could value it as high as $24B, Salesforce and Berkshire to invest https://t.co/1UKkUrmwpR… https://t.co/ZFsBVY6RSU 4 minutes ago

CreativeLoot

Creative Loot Inc. Snowflake’s IPO could value it as high as $24B, Salesforce and Berkshire to invest https://t.co/EFvW8qQc9Y via… https://t.co/PxB4ECsnsw 11 minutes ago

TheCompoundNews

The Compound Berkshire Hathaway is buying a stake in a soon-to-be public SaaS company, Snowflake 📊❄️ - @TechCrunch https://t.co/BuPPaJhjYs 12 minutes ago

GlonersCapital

Bradley Tanaka Snowflake’s IPO could value it as high as $24B, Salesforce and Berkshire to invest https://t.co/NR0zCN6BTz https://t.co/e9x0Sz7OO8 13 minutes ago