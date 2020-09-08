|
Snowflake’s IPO could value it as high as $24B, Salesforce and Berkshire to invest
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
On the heels of new filings from both Sumo Logic and JFrog, Snowflake, a venture-backed unicorn looking to go public on the strength of its data-focused cloud service, set an initial price range for its IPO. The $75 to $85 per-share IPO price target values the firm at between $20.9 billion and $23.7 billion, huge […]
