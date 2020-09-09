Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Earthquake strikes New Jersey, shaking reported across state

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in East Freehold, New Jersey, early Wednesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

Residents took to social media to express their shock at the rare occurrence as numerous reports of shaking have been reported across the state.

NJ.com reports that on Aug. 23, 2011, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake in central Virginia shook buildings in New Jersey. It was one of the largest earthquakes ever recorded in the eastern U.S.

The USGS said the earthquake was centered 1.25 miles (2 kilometers) south, southeast of the center of East Freehold. It hit just before 2 a.m.

There have been no reports of damage.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New Jersey State Agency Faces Backlash Over Plans To Remove American Flags From Highway Overpasses

New Jersey State Agency Faces Backlash Over Plans To Remove American Flags From Highway Overpasses 02:15

 A New Jersey state agency is facing backlash from residents, and even the governor, for plans to take down American flags posted on highway overpasses; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Students Across Tri-State Area Return To School [Video]

Students Across Tri-State Area Return To School

Tuesday was the first day of the new normal at schools for many students in the tri-state area. Whether they were in the classroom or on the computer, it was a back-to-school like no other; CBS2's Ali..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:15Published
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut Add Maryland To Travel Advisory List [Video]

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut Add Maryland To Travel Advisory List

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut Add Maryland To Travel Advisory List

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:20Published
New Jersey Launches Online Voter Registration Website [Video]

New Jersey Launches Online Voter Registration Website

If you live in New Jersey, you can now go online to register to vote.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published

Tweets about this

WGNRadioNews

WGN Radio News Earthquake strikes New Jersey, shaking reported across state https://t.co/VECZEUA8ax 2 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Earthquake strikes New Jersey, shaking reported across state https://t.co/rMAs0Evy7W… https://t.co/bjvjRzPss3 10 minutes ago

YourFox18

Fox 18 KLJB Earthquake strikes New Jersey, shaking reported across state https://t.co/nvp9J7x9w5 10 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in East Freehold, New Jersey, early Wednesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey… https://t.co/AaeItd5tMX 11 minutes ago

WFXRnews

WFXR News Earthquake strikes New Jersey, shaking reported across state https://t.co/TID6NgOiv5 14 minutes ago