Snowflake and JFrog raise IPO ranges as tech markets stay hot
Monday, 14 September 2020 () What market selloff? Despite last week’s market declines, two big IPOs are rolling ahead this week, with Snowflake and JFrog both boosting their IPO price ranges this morning. The jump in expected pricing means each IPO will likely raise more capital, valuing the firms more richly than their initial ranges made clear. Snowflake’s first IPO […]
Warren's Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway made a $570 million bet on Snowflake. According to Business Insider, the move shoes Buffett trusts his two portfolio managers, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler. "Buffett has given full agency to his lieutenants," Jake Taylor, CEO of Farnam Street Investments and...