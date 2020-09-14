Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Snowflake and JFrog raise IPO ranges as tech markets stay hot

TechCrunch Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
What market selloff? Despite last week’s market declines, two big IPOs are rolling ahead this week, with Snowflake and JFrog both boosting their IPO price ranges this morning. The jump in expected pricing means each IPO will likely raise more capital, valuing the firms more richly than their initial ranges made clear. Snowflake’s first IPO […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: What Does Buffett's Investment In Snowflake Show?

What Does Buffett's Investment In Snowflake Show? 00:28

 Warren's Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway made a $570 million bet on Snowflake. According to Business Insider, the move shoes Buffett trusts his two portfolio managers, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler. "Buffett has given full agency to his lieutenants," Jake Taylor, CEO of Farnam Street Investments and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Airbnb Declines Takeover By Billionaire Investor [Video]

Airbnb Declines Takeover By Billionaire Investor

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Summary List Placement Airbnb declined a merger with Bill Ackman's record-size acquisition company after early-stage talks, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The home-rental..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this