Snowflake and JFrog raise IPO ranges as tech markets stay hot Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

What market selloff? Despite last week’s market declines, two big IPOs are rolling ahead this week, with Snowflake and JFrog both boosting their IPO price ranges this morning. The jump in expected pricing means each IPO will likely raise more capital, valuing the firms more richly than their initial ranges made clear. Snowflake’s first IPO […] 👓 View full article

