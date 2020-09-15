|
400,000 people have registered to vote through Snapchat
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
More than 400,000 people have registered to vote on Snapchat as of Monday, Axios reported on Tuesday.
Last week, Snapchat rolled out a slate of voting tools, including a feature for users to register to vote directly in the popular messaging app. Axios reported that 407,024 users registered to vote in the app by Monday evening. Snapchat has previously included in-app voter registration tools, and more than half of the users who registered through the service actually voted in 2018.
"More than half of the users who registered through the service actually voted in 2018"
Still, the voting features are relatively new, and more people could register to vote in-app in the coming weeks, primarily young people. Snapchat’s user base broadly...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Snapchat Photo messaging application
Mother calls for son's killer to give her peace after brutal attack was 'put on Snapchat'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26Published
Snapchat Targets TikTok With Music On Snaps
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:26Published
Snapchat Workforce 4% Black
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:26Published
Axios (website) American news website
Sudan ready to normalize Israel ties in return for $3bn: ReportSudan is apparently prepared to join the UAE and Bahrain in normalizing relations with the Israeli regime in return for over $3 billion in economic aid, a new..
WorldNews
Trump Fighting Back In The Polls
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Jimmy Fallon Pokes Fun at Donald Trump Over Axios Interview | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:23Published
Donald Trump Says America’s Rising COVID-19 Death Toll ‘Is What It Is’
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this