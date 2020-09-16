Sony beats Microsoft yet again -- PlayStation 5 is priced $100 less than Xbox Series X!
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () Sony won the current generation of console wars, with PlayStation 4 far outselling Microsoft's Xbox One. And now, for the upcoming generation of gaming consoles, it looks like Sony will beat Microsoft once again -- in pricing at least. You see, today, we learned the PlayStation 5 starting price is $399 -- a shocking $100 less than Xbox Series X, which is $499. This is very significant, as parents doing Christmas shopping will be intrigued by the huge $100 savings. True, Microsoft will also be selling a neutered console called Xbox Series S for $299, but that game system has lower… [Continue Reading]