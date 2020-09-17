Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PS5 pre-orders began a day early, and so far they’re a mess

The Verge Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
PS5 pre-orders began a day early, and so far they’re a messSony ended its presentation today with the long-awaited price and release date for the PS5 — but stopped short of telling gamers when and where to buy one, until a tweet seemed to make things clearer: pre-orders would begin tomorrow on September 17th. Or so it seemed for an hour or two. Now, it’s become an utter mess.

Perhaps eager to capitalize on the demand, retailers quickly turned the pre-order situation into a free-for-all, opening the floodgates a day early and allowing the quickest and savviest buyers to swoop in. Some called or walked into their local GameStop to secure a pre-order a day early, or seemingly lucked out with one of Walmart’s listings for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. Walmart even gleefully tweeted that it was...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sony Sony Japanese multinational conglomerate

The PS5 will launch on November 12 for $499.99

 Image: Sony

Sony has announced that the PlayStation 5 will cost $499.99 when it launches on November 12th, alongside the $399.99 Digital Edition...
The Verge

How to watch the PS5 September 2020 showcase

 Sony is hosting another virtual showcase for its upcoming PlayStation 5 console. It’s airing later today, and we expect to hear the last precious drips of..
The Verge

Sony reportedly making millions fewer PS5 consoles than expected

 Sony has cut its expectations for PlayStation 5 production by four million units and now expects to manufacture about 11 million units by the end of March,..
The Verge

Sony announces PS5 event for Wednesday September 16th

 Sony is holding a special PlayStation 5 event next week. The company will broadcast a 40-minute “digital showcase” on Wednesday, September 16th that will..
The Verge

PlayStation 5 Sony's ninth-generation home video game console

PS5 will be ‘99 percent’ backward compatible with PS4 games

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Sony revealed the PlayStation 5’s price and release date ($399 for the all-digital version, and $499 for the..
The Verge

Confirmed: The PS5 is the biggest game console in modern history

 When internet detectives revealed the PlayStation 5 was going to be huge, we were extremely amused — but even their fancy Photoshops couldn’t completely..
The Verge

Sony confirms PS5’s first-party launch lineup and free game upgrade plans for PS4 titles

 Image: Sony / Insomniac Games

Sony has confirmed its PlayStation 5 first-party launch lineup, as well as confirming some details around PS4 versions..
The Verge

The 10 biggest announcements and trailers from Sony’s PS5 showcase

 A week after Microsoft detailed the price and release date for both the Xbox Series X and the Series S, Sony has followed suit with a major PS5 showcase event...
The Verge

Walmart Walmart American multinational retailer

Here’s how to preorder the Oculus Quest 2

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Oculus announced the Quest 2, its next standalone VR headset that doesn’t require a PC. My colleague Adi..
The Verge

Gateway is back, and it’s selling AMD-powered budget laptops at Walmart

 Image: Gateway

Gateway, the major PC brand of the 1990s with the iconic cow-spotted logo, is back — well, kind of. Acer now owns the company and has..
The Verge

The Last of Us Part II for PS4 is $20 off at Walmart

 If you haven’t yet trudged through the gripping and frequently disturbing tale that The Last of Us Part II has to tell, you can get a deal on the PS4 game at..
The Verge

FAA OK's Amazon's drone fleet; Walmart takes aim at Prime

 Amazon moves one step closer to a drone fleet with FAA approval, while Walmart launches a subscription service that takes aim at Amazon Prime. CBSN's Tanya..
CBS News

GameStop American video game retailer

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

President Von Der Leyen’s State Of Union Address At European Parliament Plenary – Transcript

President Von Der Leyen’s State Of Union Address At European Parliament Plenary – Transcript Dear President, Honourable Members, One of the most courageous minds of our times, Andrei Sakharov – a man so admired by this House - always spoke of...
Eurasia Review

Developers frustrated at just one day’s notice of iOS, iPadOS and watchOS rollout

 There weren’t too many surprises in yesterday’s event, but there was one big one – and it was one which left developers frustrated. Apple gave just one...
9to5Mac Also reported by •MacRumours.com

US Presidential Election 2020: An Election Doomed To Cause Harm? – Analysis

US Presidential Election 2020: An Election Doomed To Cause Harm? – Analysis Although several presidential elections in American history have been troubled procedurally, no election looks as doomed to cause trouble as the one to be held,...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this