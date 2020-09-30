Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump tells Proud Boys to 'stand by' after being asked to condemn white supremacists in presidential debate

Business Insider Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
"Proud Boys, stand back and stand by," Trump said on Tuesday evening when pressed by moderator Chris Wallace and former Vice President Joe Biden.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by'

Trump: 'Proud Boys, stand back and stand by' 01:45

 During a fiery first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday night, President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacist acts of violence, instead telling the right-wing Proud Boys group to "stand back and stand by."

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pres. Trump and former Vice Pres. Biden spar over white supremacy, ANTIFA at first debate [Video]

Pres. Trump and former Vice Pres. Biden spar over white supremacy, ANTIFA at first debate

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden argue about white supremacy and ANTIFA at the first 2020 presidential debate.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:45Published
President Trump Brings Up Shootings In Chicago During First Debate [Video]

President Trump Brings Up Shootings In Chicago During First Debate

President Donald Trump brought up shootings in Chicago as he attacked Democratic rival Joe Biden on the issue of law and order in the first 2020 presidential debate Tuesday night.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:40Published
First Trump, Biden Debate Veers From 'How You Doing?' To 'Will You Shut Up?' [Video]

First Trump, Biden Debate Veers From 'How You Doing?' To 'Will You Shut Up?'

Within 15 minutes, the interruptions and talking over one another at Tuesday's presidential debate had deteriorated to the point that Biden blurted out, “Will you shut up, man?”

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Challenged To Condemn White Supremacists And Militias, Instead Says ‘Proud Boys Stand Back and Stand By’

 When former Vice President Joe Biden and moderator Chris Wallace challenged President Donald Trump to denounce white supremacists and right-wing militias, Trump...
Mediaite

Donald Trump Tells Proud Boys To 'Stand Back and Stand By'

 President Trump won't denounce white supremacy and he just delivered an ominous message to the Proud Boys ... telling them to "stand by." Trump made the...
TMZ.com

Donald Trump Called Out For Not Condemning White Supremacists

 Donald Trump is in more hot water following the Presidential Debate tonight (September 29). During the event, the President of the United States was asked about...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

MberndtM

Melissa Berndt RT @stefcutter: Trump: 1) refuses to condemn white supremacists, tells Proud Boys to "stand by", 2) stokes fear about elections, 3) lies ab… 2 seconds ago

Legendary_Kai_

LegendaryKai RT @Ninja: Trump - “what do you want me to call them” Biden/chris - white supremacists Trump - “proud boys, stand back and stand by” W… 2 seconds ago

surferpuff

Hollywood @FoxNews @FoxNews is absolutely disgusting, Trump and his rage campaign (scared of jail) and your network trying to… https://t.co/1wtJgEhTKg 3 seconds ago

Pam_NewLife

Foursisters RT @ImagesHome: @TeresaShank5 @JoeBiden Takeaway for the night: Donald Trump tells his "proud boys" to stand down and stand by. Absolutel… 6 seconds ago

MsBusterBoo

🦚 Just a Twit 🦚(she/her) RT @TMZ: Donald Trump Tells Proud Boys To 'Stand Back and Stand By' https://t.co/aVzO6iS0Jg 10 seconds ago

cme7777

Charles Evans RT @funder: Trump gets asked to condemn white supremacists, Biden repeats “do it” several times. Trump says he’ll do it and then sarcastica… 13 seconds ago