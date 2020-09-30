Trump tells Proud Boys to 'stand by' after being asked to condemn white supremacists in presidential debate

Pres. Trump and former Vice Pres. Biden spar over white supremacy, ANTIFA at first debate
President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden argue about white supremacy and ANTIFA at the first 2020 presidential debate.
President Trump Brings Up Shootings In Chicago During First Debate
President Donald Trump brought up shootings in Chicago as he attacked Democratic rival Joe Biden on the issue of law and order in the first 2020 presidential debate Tuesday night.
First Trump, Biden Debate Veers From 'How You Doing?' To 'Will You Shut Up?'
Within 15 minutes, the interruptions and talking over one another at Tuesday's presidential debate had deteriorated to the point that Biden blurted out, “Will you shut up, man?”
