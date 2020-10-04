Tesla CEO Elon Musk Confirms They Are Coming To India In 2021
Sunday, 4 October 2020 () On Friday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the plans of foraying into the Indian EV market. Recently, an unofficial account of Tesla Club India on Twitter asked Elon about the company’s plans for India. On which Elon hinted that the company would debut in 2021. While replying to the tweet from Tesla Club India, Elon […]
