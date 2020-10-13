AMC Theaters warns that it could run out of cash by the end of 2020 Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

AMC Theaters is warning investors that without a steady flow of movies to bring people into the remaining theaters it has open, the company could run out of cash by the end of 2020. It's no surprise that the theater industry is hurting. Nearly every major blockbuster (movies that could get people to possibly visit a theater mid-pandemic) has been pushed back to 2021, and the theaters still open are operating at reduced capacities. The results aren't great; Warner Bros. and Christopher Nolan's Tenet — the one notable blockbuster a studio tried to release — failed to perform in the United States, where theaters in major markets like New York City and Los Angeles remain closed. The next big film is Wonder Woman 1984, and there's always a...


