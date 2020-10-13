|
AMC Theaters warns that it could run out of cash by the end of 2020
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images
AMC Theaters is warning investors that without a steady flow of movies to bring people into the remaining theaters it has open, the company could run out of cash by the end of 2020.
It’s no surprise that the theater industry is hurting. Nearly every major blockbuster (movies that could get people to possibly visit a theater mid-pandemic) has been pushed back to 2021, and the theaters still open are operating at reduced capacities. The results aren’t great; Warner Bros. and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet — the one notable blockbuster a studio tried to release — failed to perform in the United States, where theaters in major markets like New York City and Los Angeles remain closed. The next big film is Wonder Woman 1984, and there’s always a...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
AMC Theatres US-based movie theater chain in the US and Europe
Theater chain AMC warns that it's running out cashMany small and midsize cinemas could go bankrupt without government aid, according to industry groups.
CBS News
AMC Theatres Says 'Existing Cash Resources' to Be Depleted by End of 2020 or Early 2021 | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:14Published
As movies slip and Regal shuts doors again, many theaters may not survive the maelstromJames Bond may have been the last straw for Regal and Cineworld, but analysts I spoke to agree: the only thing that will truly save movie theaters in the United..
The Verge
Regal Owner Cineworld Temporarily Suspending Operations in U.S., U.K. | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:50Published
New York City Largest city in the United States
Joyce Dinkins, Wife of Former New York Mayor, Dies at 89As the city’s first Black first lady, she transformed herself from a private person to a gracious public advocate for children.
NYTimes.com
Biden Campaign Recruits Battle Rappers to Hash Out Pros/Cons of VotingJoe Biden just found a new, unique way to reach a demographic of voters who might tune out his typical ads -- turning to hip-hop and rap to get out his message...
TMZ.com
Cycling: Giro d’Italia on brink of cancellation amid COVID-19 casesSign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City (Reuters) – The Giro d’Italia was on the brink..
WorldNews
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID book hits shelves amid growing virus cases. Here's what he writes.Gov. Andrew Cuomo's new book on COVID hits bookshelves Tuesday as New York's infection rates rise.
USATODAY.com
Warner Bros. American entertainment company
More layoffs coming at WarnerMedia as the company struggles under COVID-19Substantial layoffs are coming to AT&T-owned entertainment giant WarnerMedia, as the company continues to restructure its business amid the COVID-19 pandemic and..
WorldNews
The Batman is delayed until 2022, but The Matrix 4 is now coming next yearToday’s announcement of a Dune delay meant that Warner Bros. would have to shuffle its schedule, and now we have new...
WorldNews
Robert Pattinson COVID Recovery: Making Out With Suki Waterhouse
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Los Angeles City in California
California election officials clash with GOP over unofficial ballot boxesA battle is brewing in California over unofficial ballot boxes set up by the Republican Party. These boxes have been seen in at least three counties, including..
CBS News
Cops Swarm Logan Paul's L.A. Home After Trespasser Hops FenceLogan Paul's not fond of anyone he doesn't know hopping his fence ... just ask the guy who got arrested for allegedly doing just that. Law enforcement sources..
TMZ.com
California issues cease-and-desist to GOP, says unofficial ballot drop boxes are illegalElection officials have received reports of unofficial ballot drop boxes in Los Angeles, Fresno, Ventura and Orange counties. The Republican Party acknowledged..
USATODAY.com
Chants of "Kobe" ring out in Los Angeles after Lakers win NBA titleFans chanted "Kobe" in downtown Los Angeles after the Lakers won the championship Sunday, nearly 10 months since NBA legend Kobe Bryant died.
CBS News
Tenet (film) 2020 film by Christopher Nolan
'Tenet' tests U.S. appetite for movie-going
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:14Published
Tenet takes $53 million internationally on first weekend
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published
Christopher Nolan British-American filmmaker
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this