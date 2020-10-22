Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trial By Fire: UK Plans To Infect Volunteers For Testing COVID-19 Vaccine

Fossbytes Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
The UK Government has shown the green light for a COVID-19 vaccine trial that involves infecting volunteers with the Coronavirus. After initial reports about the trial emerged in September this year, it finally got the government’s approval on October 20, 2020. The “human challenge trial” is a collective effort by various experts, including researchers at Imperial College London. […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pfizer To Begin Covid-19 Vaccine Trial In Children [Video]

Pfizer To Begin Covid-19 Vaccine Trial In Children

Pfizer has plans to start testing its experimental coronavirus vaccine in children as young as 12 years old. According to CNN, parents have already expressed interest in enrolling their kids in the..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published
Another coronavirus vaccine trial on hold [Video]

Another coronavirus vaccine trial on hold

Another major COVID-19 vaccine trial is now on hold. The news comes as hospitalizations rise in all but seven states. ABC's Mona Kosar Abdi has the latest.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:58Published
10K Volunteers Participating In Novavax Vaccine UK Trial [Video]

10K Volunteers Participating In Novavax Vaccine UK Trial

10K Volunteers Participating In Novavax Vaccine UK Trial

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:21Published

Tweets about this