Trial By Fire: UK Plans To Infect Volunteers For Testing COVID-19 Vaccine
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
The UK Government has shown the green light for a COVID-19 vaccine trial that involves infecting volunteers with the Coronavirus. After initial reports about the trial emerged in September this year, it finally got the government’s approval on October 20, 2020. The “human challenge trial” is a collective effort by various experts, including researchers at Imperial College London. […]
