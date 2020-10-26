Global  
 

Amazon’s in-house brand activewear from $7.50 Prime shipped

9to5Toys Monday, 26 October 2020
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering *up to 50% off *its in-house activewear brand Starter. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s 6-Pack Athletic Crew Socks for* $7.50 Prime shipped*. Regularly priced at $15, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These socks are great for workouts and everyday wear. They’re also sweat-wicking and flexible for added comfort. Plus, you can choose from three versatile color options. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 1,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

