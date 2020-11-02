Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fortnite will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch

TechCrunch Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
As ever, launch title choices are likely to be a concern for gamers plunking down cash on a next-gen console. They can, however, take solace in the fact that the immensely popular battle royale title Fortnite will be available for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S when those systems arrive a couple of […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The new BMW 5 Series M Model Review [Video]

The new BMW 5 Series M Model Review

BMW 5 Series M Sport Edition: special-edition version of the new BMW 5 Series Sedan and new BMW 5 Series Touring available from launch in a limited run of 1,000 units; includes the M Sport package, the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:40Published
Top 10 Most Exciting PS5 Launch Titles [Video]

Top 10 Most Exciting PS5 Launch Titles

The next generation of gaming is right around the corner! For this list, we’ll be looking at the most exciting games available when Sony’s next console launches on November 12th, 2020.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:32Published
The new BMW 5 Series M Performance Parts Review [Video]

The new BMW 5 Series M Performance Parts Review

New light-alloy wheels in 18- to 20-inch formats, 20-inch BMW Individual Air Performance Wheels available as an option for the first time, innovative design minimises the wheels’ weight and air..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:21Published

Related news from verified sources

'No Man's Sky' will be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch

 The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X just got a last-minute launch title — and while it’s yet another upgrade of an existing title, it’s more meaningful...
engadget

The Most Anticipated Game Releases of November 2020

The Most Anticipated Game Releases of November 2020 November should have been the month of Cyberpunk 2077, but, unfortunately, CD Projekt Red announced that the game has been delayed by three weeks. For many of us...
Softpedia


Tweets about this

MetronixSA

Metronix SA Fortnite will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch https://t.co/Rkg01wI5BL by @bheater #News via @TechCrunch 51 seconds ago

samacharnews_in

Samachar News Fortnite will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch https://t.co/b63ui8hbHZ 2 minutes ago

lhwonline

lhwonline Fortnite will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch. https://t.co/Vzbscv8AjA 2 minutes ago

Aidetectednews

Happy NEWS! RT @TechCrunch: Fortnite will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch https://t.co/tKZVYnlpFU by @bheater 2 minutes ago

Ric9871Ric

Ric Olsen Fortnite will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch https://t.co/q7ThUzz5df via @ric9871ric… https://t.co/pzPdcGJ8Jj 5 minutes ago

MicrosoftRTweet

MicrosoftRetweetBot RT @kubernan: Fortnite will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch https://t.co/yP5QTFOp4z #Microsoft 6 minutes ago

the404code

the404code RT @SofiaITC: Fortnite will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch https://t.co/iUZIzV18CW #SofiaITC #Technology #Inn… 6 minutes ago

kubernan

Laurent MILTGEN Fortnite will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch https://t.co/yP5QTFOp4z #Microsoft 7 minutes ago