McDonald’s to launch a McPlant vegetarian option Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

McDonalds is developing what it calls a plant-based platform called the McPlant that will debut in markets around the world early next year, according to a report in USA Today. In an investor meeting McDonald’s announced that it had worked to develop its McPlant formulation exclusively. “McPlant is crafted exclusively for McDonald’s, by McDonald’s,” Ian […] 👓 View full article

