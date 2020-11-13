Apple iPhone 12 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 Mini – Check Out Comparison with Price, Specs, and Features
Friday, 13 November 2020 () Apple has launched the Apple iPhone 12 Pro smartphone recently. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is priced starting at Rs.119900 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Apple also recently launched the Apple iPhone 12 Mini smartphone recently. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is priced starting at Rs.69900 for […]
Tech giant Apple in an event on Tuesday announced Apple has officially unveiled three new pieces of hardware: the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and the Mac Mini. All of them pack the company's new silicon..