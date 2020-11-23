Today’s Gold Box features best-selling electric toothbrushes, more from $9.50

Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, PRO Care via Amazon offers electric toothbrushes and more from *$9.51*. Free shipping is available with Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Sonic Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for *$18.99*. It typically goes for closer to $25 with today’s deal being a match of the historic Amazon all-time low price. It’s time to finally ditch your manual toothbrush in favor of a fully-electric model. This option delivers 40,000 strokes per minute, making it an easy way to up your toothbrush game without spending a fortune. Four different heads are included with purchase, so you can find the right comfort level for your needs. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon where nearly 31,000 reviewers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.



more…