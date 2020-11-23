Black Friday men’s shaver deals up to $100 off: Panasonic ARC5, Braun, more from $34
Monday, 23 November 2020 () We have now spotted some notable men’s shaver deals at up to *$100 off *ahead of Black Friday. Amazon is now offering the Panasonic ARC5 Electric Shaver kit (ES-LV97-K) for *$149.99 shipped*. Also matched in Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale. Regularly $250, today’s offer shaves $100 off the going rate and is now matching the Amazon all-time low. This 5-blade shaving system features a flexible 16-D shaving head to keep the unit in “close, cushioned contact with the face, neck, chin and jaw.” Alongside the pop-up trimmer for detailing and the wet/dry design, this one ships with a “premium automatic cleaning and charging station” to keep your new shaving system hygienic and powered-up. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. Head below for more Black Friday shaver deals.