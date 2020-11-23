Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Banana Republic’s Black Friday Event cuts 50% off sitewide + extra 10% off sale items from $5

9to5Toys Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Banana Republic’s Black Friday Sale starts now! Save *50% off* sitewide, including new arrivals. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, take an *extra 10% off* sale items with code *EXTRA10* at checkout and they’re daily deals starting at just *$5*. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Supima Sweater Jogger Pants. These trendy and comfortable pants are currently marked down to *$49*, which is $50 off the original rate. They can be worn with t-shirts, pullovers, jackets, sweaters, and more. This style features a drawstring waist for a precise fit and the black coloring will make them a go-to piece in your wardrobe. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PennyGem - Published
News video: What to Buy on Black Friday

What to Buy on Black Friday 00:55

 PennyGem’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us what types of items to shop for on Black Friday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals Might Be Even Better Than Black Friday [Video]

Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals Might Be Even Better Than Black Friday

Treadmills, air fryers, and Apple Watches are just a few of the major items on sale.

Credit: Health.com     Duration: 00:57Published
Black Friday spending tops charts [Video]

Black Friday spending tops charts

Fueled by online shopping Black Friday spending hit an all time high.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:38Published
Central London stores mostly closed for lockdown Black Friday [Video]

Central London stores mostly closed for lockdown Black Friday

Shops and department stores in central London were mostly closed on Black Friday (27 November), typically a busy day in retail.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 06:54Published

Related news from verified sources

GAP’s Black Friday Sale refreshes your wardrobe with 50% off sitewide + extra 10% off

 GAP’s Black Friday Sale offers *50% off* sitewide and an *extra 10% off* your purchase with code *GAPFRIDAY* at checkout. Discount is applied at checkout....
9to5Toys

Marmot’s Black Friday Event offers steep discounts up to 60% off with deals from $12

 Marmot’s Black Friday Event starts today and is offering *30% off* sitewide and *50 to 60% off* sale items. Prices are as marked. Get your holiday shopping...
9to5Toys

Levi’s Black Friday Deals take 40% off sitewide and extra 50% off sale + free shipping

 Levi’s takes* **40% off* sitewide and an *extra 50% off* all sale items with promo code *BLUESTREAK* at checkout. Easily update your denim with deals on jeans,...
9to5Toys