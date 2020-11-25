Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

43 Chinese apps banned in India: Full list of all blocked Chinese apps so far

BGR India Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
The Indian government has banned 43 more Chinese apps in the country under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. This is the third set of Chinese apps that the government has blocked amid the India-China tension at the border. Some of the most popular apps banned in India previously include TikTok, PUBG Mobile, Camscanner, among […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: UP clears Love Jihad ordinance | India bans 43 mobile apps | Oneindia News

UP clears Love Jihad ordinance | India bans 43 mobile apps | Oneindia News 02:18

 The government of India has blocked 43 new Chinese mobile apps in the country, including shopping website AliExpress; The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday in the state on Wednesday as it braces for the cross over of Cyclone Nivar late in the evening on November 25; Days after...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Is Amit Shah sleeping?’ Owaisi counters BJP’s ‘Rohingyas in voter list’ charge [Video]

‘Is Amit Shah sleeping?’ Owaisi counters BJP’s ‘Rohingyas in voter list’ charge

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has hit back at BJP leader Tejasvi Surya who said likened him to Jinnah and accused him of spreading rabid Islamism and allowing Rohingya Muslims to settle in Hyderabad...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:56Published
BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘PR driven media strategy’ jibe over China [Video]

BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘PR driven media strategy’ jibe over China

BJP has lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his tweet slamming the Modi government over its handling of the China issue. Rahul had cited a news report which hinted at renewed Chinese..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:47Published
Thinking About Using A Weight Loss App? Here's What You Should Consider [Video]

Thinking About Using A Weight Loss App? Here's What You Should Consider

Weight loss apps were one of the first apps to start selling when smartphones came on the market. Today, there are literally thousands of them available. However, they vary so much in quality, price,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

India bans 43 Chinese apps including AliExpress; check full list

 The Indian government on Tuesday banned 43 Chinese apps for engaging in activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India.
DNA

PUBG, TikTok, AliExpress, WeTV, MangoTV: India bans over 250 Chinese apps in 2020; check full list here

 Amid border tension with China, India in 2020 banned over 250 Chinese mobile apps.
Zee News Also reported by •Indian Express