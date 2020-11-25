43 Chinese apps banned in India: Full list of all blocked Chinese apps so far

‘Is Amit Shah sleeping?’ Owaisi counters BJP’s ‘Rohingyas in voter list’ charge



AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has hit back at BJP leader Tejasvi Surya who said likened him to Jinnah and accused him of spreading rabid Islamism and allowing Rohingya Muslims to settle in Hyderabad... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:56 Published 23 hours ago

BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘PR driven media strategy’ jibe over China



BJP has lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his tweet slamming the Modi government over its handling of the China issue. Rahul had cited a news report which hinted at renewed Chinese.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:47 Published 2 days ago