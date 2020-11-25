43 Chinese apps banned in India: Here’s a full list of all blocked Chinese apps
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () The Indian government has banned 43 more Chinese apps in the country under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. This is the third set of Chinese apps that the government has blocked amid the India-China tension at the border. Some of the most popular apps banned in India previously include TikTok, PUBG Mobile, Camscanner, among […]
The government of India has blocked 43 new Chinese mobile apps in the country, including shopping website AliExpress;
This is the third set of Chinese apps... BGR India Also reported by •DNA •Indian Express