Facebook’s self-styled ‘oversight’ board selects first cases, most dealing with hate speech

TechCrunch Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
A Facebook -funded body that the tech giant set up to distance itself from tricky and potentially reputation-damaging content moderation decisions has announced the first bundle of cases it will consider. In a press release on its website the Facebook Oversight Board (FOB) says it sifted through more than 20,000 submissions before settling on six […]
