Vivo V20 Pro vs Vivo V20 – Features Compared, Price in India, Specifications, Camera, and Battery
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 Pro smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 Pro is priced starting at Rs.29990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also recently launched the Vivo V20 smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 is priced starting at Rs.24990 for the base model and comes in […]
Tech giant Apple in an event on Tuesday announced Apple has officially unveiled three new pieces of hardware: the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and the Mac Mini. All of them pack the company's new silicon..