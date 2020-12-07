Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vivo V20 Pro vs Infinix Hot 10 – Features, Specifications, Camera Comparison, and Price in India

BGR India Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 Pro smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 Pro is priced starting at Rs.29990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Infinix also recently launched the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone recently. The Infinix Hot 10 is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple's Mac launch event: New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini pack its first in-house chip [Video]

Apple's Mac launch event: New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini pack its first in-house chip

Tech giant Apple in an event on Tuesday announced Apple has officially unveiled three new pieces of hardware: the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and the Mac Mini. All of them pack the company's new silicon..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Vivo V20 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro – Camera Comparison, Price, Specifications, and Features

 Vivo has launched the Vivo V20 Pro smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 Pro is priced starting at Rs.29990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In...
BGR India

Infinix Hot 10 vs Infinix Hot 9 – Check Out Specifications Comparison, Price in India, and Features

 Infinix has launched the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone recently. The Infinix Hot 10 is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants....
BGR India

Infinix Hot 10 vs Realme Narzo 20 Pro – Price in India, Features Comparison, and Camera

 Infinix has launched the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone recently. The Infinix Hot 10 is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants....
BGR India