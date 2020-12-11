Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here are all the new Marvel, Star Wars, and other projects Disney announced at its investor day

The Verge Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Here are all the new Marvel, Star Wars, and other projects Disney announced at its investor dayIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Disney just made a deluge of announcements at its 2020 Investor Day, including updates on new Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney Animation studios projects, as well as updates on Disney Plus and Disney’s other streaming services.

Here’s everything you need to know from the event:

** Marvel **

*Disney Plus Series*

· WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios show coming out on Disney Plus, got a new trailer ahead of its upcoming January 15th release date.
· The Falcon and the Winter Solider also finally got a full trailer, along with a March release date.
· A first look at Loki, Disney’s highly anticipated short series based on Tom Hiddleston’s god of mischief character. The show also got a May 2021 release date.

Image: Disney

· Hawkeye...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Paying Tribute to the Stars We Lost in 2020

Paying Tribute to the Stars We Lost in 2020 01:35

 Paying Tribute to the Stars We Lost in 2020. November 28: ‘Star Wars’ legend David Prowse, who portrayed Darth Vader in the original ‘Star Wars’ trilogy. November 8: Alex Trebek, the beloved host of ‘Jeopardy’ for nearly 40 years. October 31: Sean Connery, best known for his iconic...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

The Walt Disney Company The Walt Disney Company American mass media corporation

Marvel to honor Chadwick Boseman and not recast T'Challa in 'Black Panther 2,' due out July 2022

 Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed Chadwick Boseman will not be recast in "Black Panther 2" at Disney's Investor Day 2020 on Thursday.
USATODAY.com

Marvel will not recast Chadwick Boseman’s character in Black Panther 2

 Marvel Studios is moving forward with the Black Panther franchise, but the studio will not recast Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa.

Instead, the..
The Verge

Disney moves live-action Pinocchio, Peter Pan & Wendy to Disney Plus

 Disney is moving a couple of its 2021 movies to Disney Plus and seemingly removing them from theaters in an effort to bolster its streaming..
The Verge

Black Widow will remain a theatrical exclusive, despite industry shifts

 Disney is moving several titles to Disney Plus, either for free or as part of its Premier Access window — but Black Widow isn’t one of them.

The..
The Verge

Disney+ Disney+ American subscription video streaming service

Marvel’s Hawkeye TV show will debut on Disney Plus next fall

 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye TV series, which features Jeremy Renner reprising his role as Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld as..
The Verge

Disney Plus is increasing its price to $8 a month starting in March 2021

 Disney Plus is following Netflix and introducing a $1 price hike for subscribers in the United States, raising it to $7.99 a month.

The move comes..
The Verge

Disney Plus’ Loki show gets a trailer and a May release date

 Marvel has debuted a new trailer for Loki, it’s upcoming Disney Plus spinoff series that will give Tom Hiddleston’s fan-favorite Avengers villain his own TV..
The Verge

Marvel Studios American film studio and television production company

The Fantastic Four will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an upcoming movie directed by Jon Watts

 Marvel Studios Kevin Feige has announced that the company is working on a new Fantastic Four movie, set to be directed by Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man:..
The Verge

Loki (comics) Loki (comics) Marvel Comics character


Tom Hiddleston Tom Hiddleston English actor, producer and musical performer

Tom Hiddleston narrates Apple TV+ documentary showing nocturnal lives of animals [Video]

Tom Hiddleston narrates Apple TV+ documentary showing nocturnal lives of animals

Credit: Apple. Tom Hiddleston urges viewers to “discover earth’s last truewilderness – the night” in the trailer for Apple TV+’s upcoming naturedocuseries. The actor, 39, narrates Earth At Night In Colour, a 12-partprogramme using novel cameras and editing processes to reveal the nocturnallives of animals in colour for the first time. It is filmed across sixcontinents, from the Arctic Circle to the African grasslands, and will launchwith six episodes on December 4. The second half will follow in 2021.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Party Time: Brands Need New Tiers Of Customer Data, Merkle’s Swindle Says [Video]

Party Time: Brands Need New Tiers Of Customer Data, Merkle’s Swindle Says

For brands that were used to plugging targeting files into their ad buyers, the new world looks a lot different. Deprecation of third-party tracking cookies and limits on mobile ad identifiers are..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:59Published
Andor on Disney+ - Official Sizzle Reel [Video]

Andor on Disney+ - Official Sizzle Reel

Here's your first look at the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story spin-off Disney+ series Andor. It stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Andor Release Date: 2022 on Disney+ Are you excited for Andor? Be..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:54Published
Shannan Gilbert Was ‘Definitely’ A Victim Of Long Island Serial Killer, Says Her Sister: Watch [Video]

Shannan Gilbert Was ‘Definitely’ A Victim Of Long Island Serial Killer, Says Her Sister: Watch

What really happened to Shannan Gilbert, the woman who sparked an investigation into the Long Island serial killer? According to her sister, Sherre Gilbert, she believes her sibling was murdered by the..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

What You Need to Know About Ironheart, the New Marvel Superhero Coming to Disney+

What You Need to Know About Ironheart, the New Marvel Superhero Coming to Disney+ “Ironheart” is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios is developing a Disney+ series based on the teen superhero, but it’ll be a while...
The Wrap

Marvel's Fantastic Four are coming to film again

 Fourth time's the charm. Marvel has just announced a new Fantastic Four film directed by Jon Watts, who previously directed Spider-Man: Homecoming and...
Mashable Also reported by •The Verge

Marvel Announced Big News for 23 Upcoming Projects, Including Movies & TV Shows!

 As part of the Disney Investor Day, there were so many big Marvel announcements and you’ve gotta find out everything that was revealed. The announcements...
Just Jared