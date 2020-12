Here are all the new Marvel, Star Wars, and other projects Disney announced at its investor day

Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Disney just made a deluge of announcements at its 2020 Investor Day, including updates on new Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney Animation studios projects, as well as updates on Disney Plus and Disney’s other streaming services.Here’s everything you need to know from the event:** Marvel ***Disney Plus Series*· WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios show coming out on Disney Plus, got a new trailer ahead of its upcoming January 15th release date.· The Falcon and the Winter Solider also finally got a full trailer, along with a March release date.· A first look at Loki, Disney’s highly anticipated short series based on Tom Hiddleston ’s god of mischief character. The show also got a May 2021 release date.Image: Disney· Hawkeye...