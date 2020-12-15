iOS 14.3 released: New features, how to upgrade your iPhone
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () Apple has released the iOS 14.3 software version for all iPhone users globally including India. The latest iOS version brings support for Apple Fitness+ and AirPods Max, launched recently. The update also adds the ability to capture photos in Apple ProRAW on iPhone 12 Pro and also introduces privacy information on the App Store that […]
Tech company Amazon has started to roll out a new feature to iPhone users, enabling them to fire off a text message to their assistant rather than using voice to communicate with the speaker. According..
New emoji characters have finally arrived on iPhones with iOS 14.2. According to Gizmodo, the update delivers 117 new emoji variations. Many of the old favorite characters have been changed to expand..