A New Windows 10 Build Is Live But Don’t Get Too Excited About It

Microsoft has released a new Windows Insider Preview build to users in the Dev channel, but this time there are no new features in there. In fact, the purpose of Windows 10 build 20279 is only to help the software giant test "our ability to quickly follow-up a flight with another flight," as the company itself explains. So technical, Windows 10 build 20279 is pretty much the same as build 20277, and this is the reason those who have already installed the previous release won't get this one. "Windows Insiders who updated to Build 21277 (RS_PRERELEASE) last week will not be offered this build as they are on a newer build. We are working on getting a new build out to those Insiders soon. We expect to move all Insiders in the Dev Channel back to receiving builds from RS_PRERELEASE sometime after the holidays," Microsoft says. Issues to keep an eye on While there are no new features in this build, worth knowing is the new release comes with a series ...

