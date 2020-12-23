Nordstrom Rack’s Outerwear Event takes up to 70% off Cole Haan, Spyder, more Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

For four-days only, Nordstrom Rack’s Men’s Outerwear Event takes *up to 70% off *top brands including Spyder, Cole Haan, Levi’s, Travis Matthew, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. The men’s Spyder Nexus Puffer Jacket is currently on sale for *$70*, which is down from its original rate of $199. This jacket is highly-packable and waterproof, which is great for winter sports. Plus, it has an attached hood and zippered pockets for added convienience. Plus, the navy coloring is timeless and a piece you can wear for years to come. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack or you can shop the entire sale here.



