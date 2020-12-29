If you got a Samsung Galaxy S20 or Note 20 for Christmas, you should probably return it Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

If you just got a new Android phone this Christmas, there’s a pretty good chance it has a Samsung logo on it. The Galaxy S20 and Note 20 phones among the very best of 2020, and with Samsung’s very aggressive end-of-year pricing, your secret Santa likely saved a bundle to boot. But you might want to return it while you still can.



I'm not here to tell you that your new phone is flawed or busted—in fact, you’re probably going to love it. Samsung’s flagships have been leading the Android pack for years, and the displays, cameras, and designs of the S20 and Note 20 are among the best you can get right now.



But if you can squeeze just a couple more weeks of life out of your old phone, there’s a new one on the way much earlier than usual. Samsung has all but confirmed that the new Galaxy S21 will land in January, just a couple of weeks from today and more than a month earlier than usual. By the looks of things, to, you’re going to be getting a lot more than a slightly updated S20. From the processor to the pricing and the lineup, there are more reasons than ever to wait for the new S21 to arrive before settling in with your new Galaxy phone.



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

