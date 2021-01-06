Microsoft Releases Windows 10 Preview Build 21286 with New Features

Microsoft has released a new Windows 10 preview build for Windows insiders, and this time the changelog includes several new features that people are going to love. Windows 10 build 21286 is live in the Dev channel, and it introduces a news and interests screen on the taskbar, a new UI that provides users with easy access to headlines for the selected categories. This is more like a feed that users can access right from the taskbar, and without a doubt, it’s something that comes in incredibly handy, especially because the weather is always visible. It’s more like a widget embedded in the taskbar, something that completely overhauls the desktop on Windows 10. In addition, Microsoft has introduced a modernized Storage Spaces settings screen, as well as options to run commands on startup in the Windows Subsystem for Linux (also known as WSL). “We have added an option that allows you to run any specified Linux command on startup of a WSL distribution. You can accompl...