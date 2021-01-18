TicWatch Pro 3 Is the Premium Smartwatch Wear OS Really Needed

For many people out there, the smartwatch market comes down to one big name: Apple Watch. For others, devices from renowned brands like Fitbit and Garmin also have a well-deserved place in the wearable market. But there are few people out there who believe the Wear OS ecosystem deserves a chance. And there’s a very good reason for this: despite shipping occasional updates, Google has never shown full commitment to making Wear OS a worthy alternative to Apple’s watchOS, with the company hoping its partners would help grow the hardware ecosystem with their very own models. Things could change now that Google has completed the Fitbit acquisition, but until a Google-branded smartwatch sees the daylight to serve as a Wear OS pioneer, the search giant just has to rely on other companies in the market for the whole thing. Mobvoi is one of the names that invested big in Wear OS, and the recently-released TicWatch Pro 3 is the flagship product showing it just didn’t rest ...