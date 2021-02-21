iPhone SE goes free on contract or $250 on pre-paid plans (Reg. $399)

Verizon offers Apple’s latest iPhone SE for *FREE* when you add a new line on an Unlimited Plan for 24-months. Shipping is free for all. Normally fetching $399, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the best value to date. Those who’d rather avoid going the route of a 24-month plan can currently score a pre-paid iPhone SE for* $249.99 *from Cricket Wireless, marking the best we’ve seen in several months.



As the most affordable handset in Apple’s current stable, iPhone SE delivers a familiar form-factor with plenty of notable features. Alongside its 4.7-inch Retina, there’s Touch ID and Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, as well as 12 and 7MP cameras. Learn more in our hands-on review and then hit the jump for more.



