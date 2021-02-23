Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 delivers S Pen support at $200 off

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note20 128GB Android Smartphone for *$799.99 shipped*. Down from its $1,000 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings, matches our previous mention, and is the second-best price to date at Amazon. Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 arrives with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that packs built-in S Pen support as well as 128GB of onboard storage. Then around back, you’ll find a triple-camera system to complete the package. And with the latest S21 series not having a new note model, today’s offer is a great option for those in search of an even larger display. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,100 customers. Head below for more.



more…