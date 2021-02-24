Nickelodeon creates Avatar Studios to create new Avatar, Legend of Korra content

Photo: Nickelodeon



ViacomCBS has announced a new studio based entirely around Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra.



Avatar Studios will create “original content spanning animated series and movies,” according to a press release. Avatar and Korra original creators, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, are joining Nickelodeon as co-chief creative officers of Avatar Studios. The first project is an animated theatrical title set to begin production soon. More information will be announced soon, according to the company.



Having exclusive Avatar and Korra content is pretty key for Nickelodeon and ViacomCBS’ new streaming service, Paramount Plus. While the company’s business strategy is to license out a number of its shows and films on a...