All of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers and iPhone 12 cases are now 30% off or more

Verizon Wireless is launching a new buy more and save sale that’s taking *30% off* when you buy three accessories, *35% off *when adding four items to your cart, or the full *40% off* with five smartphone essentials. Shipping is free across the board. Amongst all of the eligible offerings, our top picks fall to Apple’s lineup of MagSafe iPhone 12 cases and chargers, including the MagSafe Duo and more. Across the board, these are the best prices to date on the new first-party accessories and well below previous offers whether you’re saving 30% or the full 40%. Head below for all of the details.



more…