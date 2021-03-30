LG’s 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart OLED TV with NVIDIA G-SYNC now $1,799 (Up to $400 off)

FirstclassTV (100% positive feedback from thousands of ratings) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the 2020 LG CX Series* *65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV for* $1,799 shipped*. Originally $2,800+, this model is currently on sale for $1,950 at Amazon and more like $2,000 via Best Buy from the regular $2,200. Today’s offer is up to $400 off the going rate these days and the lowest price we can find. This one has a 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) with NVIDIA G-SYNC for gaming, the α9 Gen 3 AI processor for upscaling content, HDR-support, and gorgeous OLED pixels throughout. You’ll also find Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility here as well as Alexa and LG’s webOS for direct access to all of your favorite streaming services. Connectivity includes four HDMI ports, three USB jacks, optical audio, built-in Wi-Fi, ethernet, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,600 Amazon customers and ships with a 1-year manufacturer warranty. More details below.



