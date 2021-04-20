Here’s what to expect from LEGO’s upcoming Marvel collectible minifigure series

Last time we checked in on the future of LEGO Marvel creations, we had a pretty good idea of what to expect from the theme’s main creations. Now ahead of all of the releases this summer, we’re getting some reports of what LEGO builders can look forward to in terms of the rumored Marvel collectible minifigure series due out later this year. With 12 characters from Disney+ series like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we’re likely to see quite a few all-new minifigures from the expanded Marvel Cinematic Universe. Head below for everything we know so far.



