WhatsApp Allegedly Sues Indian Government Over New Privacy Rules

WhatsApp has allegedly filed a lawsuit in Delhi against the Indian government seeking to prohibit regulations that go into effect on Wednesday. Experts fear the legislation can force Facebook's messaging app to violate privacy rules, according to Reuters. According to persons familiar with the litigation, the complaint seeks the Delhi High Court to declare that one of the new IT rules violates privacy rights in the Indian constitution by requiring social media businesses to identify the original creator of the material when authorities demand it. The WhatsApp lawsuit intensifies a d...