Cuisinart’s highly-rated 12-Cup Coffeemaker is down at $50 today (Refurb, Reg. $100 new)

Today only, Woot is offering the Cuisinart DCC-1200 Brew Central 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker for *$49.99 shipped* in refurbished condition. Regularly fetching $100 new, like it does at Walmart right now, today’s offer is up to 50% off, more than 35% below Amazon’s current listing, and the best we can find. This highly-rated coffee maker includes 12-Cup carafe with ergonomic handle for droplets pouring as well as an adjustable heater plate (low, medium, and high) to keep your brew at the ideal temperature. From there you’ll find a nice brew pause option for sneaking a cup in before it’s done, water filtration, a permanent gold tone filter, and an included measuring scoop. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,500 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below.



more…