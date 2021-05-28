Memorial Day Switch eShop game deals from $2.50: Overcooked!, Capcom titles, more

While the previous eShop Kombat event is still alive and well, we are now tracking a notable batch of Team 17 indies alongside some Capcom titles in the latest digital Nintendo Switch game sale. While it’s starting to look more and more imminent that a new Nintendo Switch console is on the way (with an announcement as early as next week), now’s a great time to fill out your library of titles before it potentially goes up for sale ahead of the holiday 2021. Starting from *$2.50*, you’ll find a collection of fantastic Team 17 indie games including Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Automachef, Blasphemous, The Room, My Time at Portia, and more. Hit up this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best console game deals and head below for our top picks form the latest eShop sale.



