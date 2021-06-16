Microsoft confirms that KB5001391 update is making Windows 10 blurry

The tech world might be excitedly looking forward to the imminent release of Windows 11, but in the meantime we have to make do with Windows 10 and its various issues. This means having to contend with the problematic update Microsoft keeps pushing out, and the company has just confirmed an issue with a recent mandatory update. Microsoft says that the KB5001391 update is causing some people's displays to show blurry text in the new News and Interests section of the taskbar. For some people, however, the problems spread wider. See also: Microsoft will support Internet Explorer for one more… [Continue Reading]