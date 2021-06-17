Future versions of PowerShell can be downloaded via Microsoft Update

Most people are familiar with the idea of using Windows Update to... well... keep Windows up-to-date. But there is also Microsoft Update which is used to keep other Microsoft software updated, and it can now be used to update PowerShell. The announcement from Microsoft that PowerShell updates will be delivered through Microsoft Update will be welcome by anyone who dislikes the process of checking and updating the software via GitHub. See also: Microsoft releases KB5003698 update preview to fix blurry text and VPN issues in Windows 10 Microsoft confirms that KB5001391 update is making Windows 10 blurry Microsoft will support… [Continue Reading]