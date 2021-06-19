Microsoft releases KB5003690 update to boost game performance and fix blurry text in Windows 10

Windows Insiders are among the first to get fixes for various issues with Windows 10 as Microsoft releases KB5003690 to address, among other things, problems with blurry text. The KB5003690 update (Windows 10 build 19043.1081) is now available for anyone signed up for the Beta or Release Preview channels running Windows 10 21H1. Other fixes in this significant update include addressing poor game performance after installing KB5000842 or later. See also: When will Windows 11 be released, and will it be free? Microsoft confirms that KB5001391 update is making Windows 10 blurry Future versions of PowerShell can be downloaded via… [Continue Reading]