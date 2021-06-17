Beats Studio Buds see first cash discount to $135 ahead of launch

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the all-new Beats Studio Buds as a pre-order for *$134.99 shipped* when code *FATHERSDAY* has been applied at checkout. Officially launching next Friday, June 25. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer marks the very first cash discount we’ve tracked on the latest from Beats and scores you a rare opportunity to get these on day one without having to pay full price.



Having just been announced at the beginning of the week, the new Beats Studio Buds arrive in three different styles complete with a true wireless design fit for everything from daily wear to workouts and more. Alongside active noise cancellation that’s paired with a transparency mode, you’re also looking at Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.



more…