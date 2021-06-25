Microsoft 365 Family delivers 12 months of Word, PowerPoint, more for six devices at $60

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a 12-month Microsoft 365 Family subscription for *$59.99* as a digital download for both Mac and PC. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, beats the previous discount by $19, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Living up to its name, this subscription covers you and your family with 12 months of access to Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and a suite of other popular programs. You’ll have access on six different devices alongside 1TB of OneDrive storage, as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,400 customers. Head below for more.



more…