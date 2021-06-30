PS Plus Games for July: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, A Plague Tale: Innocence

Sony PlayStation has just announced the freebies PS Plus subscribers will get in July. The highlight of the trio of games is clearly Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, but for those who don't like shooters, there's another high-profile title that we can't recommend enough, A Plague Tale: Innocence. Developed by Asobo Studio and launched on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One two years ago, A Plague Tale: Innocence will be getting a sequel called Requiem, which is set to arrive in 2022. On top of that, the team behind the franchise announced during E3 2021 that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game will be available in July. The good news is those who haven't yet played the PlayStation 4 version will now be able to get the game for free. The main drawback is that only the PlayStation 5 version of A Plague T...