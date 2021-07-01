Windows 11 Home will need a Microsoft account, but Pro won't

The release of Windows 11 is still a number of months away, and we're still learning a lot about Microsoft's latest operating system update. In addition to the confusion about hardware requirements, there have been questions about other necessities. According to sources close to Microsoft, anyone opting for Windows 11 Home will be required to have a Microsoft account. The same is not true for Windows 11 Pro; users will be able to use local accounts if they want. See also: Windows 11 is making important changes to the way system updates work The Windows 11 release date is almost… [Continue Reading]